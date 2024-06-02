Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 21.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $97.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $131.85 and last traded at $133.27. 26,734,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 8,007,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

