Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

