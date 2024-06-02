Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Trading 4.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $133.89 and last traded at $133.80. 1,014,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,376,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.