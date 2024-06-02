Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $332.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton has a 1 year low of $175.29 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.77. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

