Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.85. Approximately 639,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,487,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Specifically, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

