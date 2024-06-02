Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $93.18

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.18, but opened at $107.00. Elastic shares last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 454,253 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $58,153,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

