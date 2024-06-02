Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Altice USA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
