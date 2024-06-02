Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.77 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

