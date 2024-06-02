Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.37. Exelixis shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 199,857 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

