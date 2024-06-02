Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.79

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 48478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

