Financial Analysis: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get The American Energy Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $631.03 million 0.77 $25.78 million $0.16 23.19

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The American Energy Group and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 3.27% 25.42% 7.60%

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The American Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The American Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.