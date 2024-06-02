First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,276 shares in the company, valued at $887,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

