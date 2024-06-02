Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Forafric Global has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.60.
Forafric Global Company Profile
