Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 176989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $446,741.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,203 shares of company stock worth $350,914. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.