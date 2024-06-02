FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.28, but opened at $83.87. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 181,676 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

