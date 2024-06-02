Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Funko stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $484.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.05. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,223 shares of company stock worth $249,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,693,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

