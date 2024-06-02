GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $27.09. GAP shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 10,147,874 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.51.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

