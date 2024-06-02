Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) to Raise $75 Million in IPO

Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, June 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,166,667 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Gauzy Ltd. generated $85.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $74 million. Gauzy Ltd. has a market-cap of $333.3 million.

Gauzy Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a fully integratedÂ light and vision control company, transforming the way we experience our everyday environments. (Incorporated in Israel) Our cutting-edgeÂ nanotechnology and electronics capabilities in light control, and our mechatronics and image analysis technologies in vision control, are revolutionizing mobility and architectural end-markets. We have established distinct leadership positions across these large and high-growthÂ markets, where our technologies are replacing traditional mechanical products, such as shades, blinds and mirrors, with advanced and sustainable solutions offering superior functionality. Our key products include suspended particle device, or SPD, and liquid crystal, or LC, films for smart glass applications, as well as camera monitoring systems, or CMS, and other advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, solutions. We have established serial production capabilities, either directly or through sub-contracts, with leading aerospace, automotive and architecture companies, including Boeing, Honda, Mercedes, Ford, BMW, and Avery Dennison. We benefit from both secular and regulatory tailwinds that are driving the rapid adoption of light and vision control technologies. In addition to our core markets, we believe that our products may have a multitude of tangible applications in other areas such as railway, maritime, specialty vehicle, private security and consumer appliances. We aim to deliver a full suite of proprietary technologies that offer superior performance attributes by leveraging our differentiated technical capabilities and market insights, a competitive advantage we maintain through our core research and development and innovation organization. We have a comprehensive product offering with multiple complementary light and vision control technologies, enabling us to provide a full range of solutions for light and vision control across diverse markets, applications and geographies. Our vertically integrated in-houseÂ production capabilities enable us to offer our products at various stages in the supply chain based on the specific business needs of our customers. For example, we have the capability to simultaneously sell films to glass fabricators, prefabricated stacks to Tier 1 glass manufacturers and, in certain instances, full window systems to original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Gauzy Ltd. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated May 29, 2024: The company will offer 4.17 million shares (4,166,667 shares) at a price range of $17.00 to $19.00 to raise $75.0 million, if priced at the $18.00 mid-point. In that F-1/A filing, Gauzy added B. Riley Securities and Beech Hill Securities as joint book-runners. Gauzy updated its financial statements for the period through March 31, 2024, in the May 29, 2024, filing as well. Background: Gauzy Ltd. filed its F-1 to go public on April 12, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO.) “.

Gauzy Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 621 employees. The company is located at 14 Hathiya Street, Tel Aviv 6816914, Israel Tel: +972-72-250-0385 and can be reached via phone at +972-72-250-0385 or on the web at http://www.gauzy.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.