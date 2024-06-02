General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

GIS stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $36,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

