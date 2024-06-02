Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

