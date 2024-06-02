Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HALO opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.