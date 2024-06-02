Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.90

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328.90 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 321.60 ($4.11), with a volume of 3553732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.70 ($4.02).

HBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66,666.67%.

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £28,300 ($36,143.04). In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £28,300 ($36,143.04). Also, insider Louise Hough bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £19,652 ($25,098.34). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,850 shares of company stock worth $29,405,500 and sold 329,627 shares worth $92,212,502. Insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

