HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,511 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,964. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $55,774,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $31,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

