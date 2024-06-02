Head-To-Head Comparison: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lufax and Magic Empire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 1 0 2.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lufax has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.53 $125.31 million ($0.14) -32.00 Magic Empire Global $1.77 million 6.81 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax



Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Magic Empire Global



Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

