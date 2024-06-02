Head-To-Head Contrast: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) versus Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $2.86 billion 10.73 $803.20 million $4.49 32.24 Boston Properties $3.31 billion 2.88 $190.21 million $1.22 49.73

Analyst Ratings

Extra Space Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Properties. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extra Space Storage and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 6 5 0 2.33 Boston Properties 1 11 5 0 2.24

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $149.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $69.47, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 29.10% 6.76% 3.58% Boston Properties 5.81% 2.35% 0.76%

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Extra Space Storage pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 321.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Boston Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

