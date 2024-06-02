Head-To-Head Contrast: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QT Imaging and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.15 billion 2.87 $17.55 million ($0.60) -101.78

LivaNova has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QT Imaging and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Volatility and Risk

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75% LivaNova -2.68% 13.59% 7.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivaNova beats QT Imaging on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

