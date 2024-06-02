Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,038,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

