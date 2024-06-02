Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $15.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 4.7 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,308 shares of company stock worth $8,464,914 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.