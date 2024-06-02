Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after buying an additional 172,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

