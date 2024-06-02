Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Huntsman Price Performance
NYSE HUN opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.