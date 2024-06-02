Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

