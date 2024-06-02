iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duolingo and iCoreConnect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 1 4 6 0 2.45 iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duolingo currently has a consensus target price of $246.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Duolingo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duolingo is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Duolingo and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 7.82% 7.08% 4.89% iCoreConnect N/A -425.67% -45.81%

Volatility & Risk

Duolingo has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and iCoreConnect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $531.11 million 15.54 $16.07 million $0.97 197.32 iCoreConnect $8.15 million 1.17 -$15.55 million N/A N/A

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect.

Summary

Duolingo beats iCoreConnect on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

