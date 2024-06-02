Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 78.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $93.05 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

