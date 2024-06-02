Insider Selling: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Sells 108,420 Shares of Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.40), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,236,514.18).

SEGRO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 911.20 ($11.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,339.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 881.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 864.66. SEGRO Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($12.07).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRO. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($11.02) to GBX 940 ($12.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.31) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 982 ($12.54).

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.