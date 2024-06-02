Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.69 and last traded at $53.79. 3,805,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,331,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Specifically, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Mizuho raised their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insmed Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

