iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.55

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.55 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 29270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

