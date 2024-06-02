Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.39. Larimar Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 142,473 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

