Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,246,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,246,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 714,053 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,036 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.01 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

