loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.85. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 39,880 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 377,480 shares of company stock worth $792,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $585.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 147,198 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

