Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $218.78 and last traded at $217.40. Approximately 555,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,438,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

