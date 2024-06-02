Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $260.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.15), with a volume of 176993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($7.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.20) to GBX 710 ($9.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £540.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3,720.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 457.32.

In other news, insider Lord Ashcroft purchased 3,422,809 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,756,993.32 ($23,955,291.60). Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

