Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.27.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,851,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

