Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.21. 4,362,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,763,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.