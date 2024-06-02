MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,881.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,725.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,563.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,599.96. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

