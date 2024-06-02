Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $92.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.