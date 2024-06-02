Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head-To-Head Survey

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66% Meta Materials -3,939.25% -188.00% -124.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.25 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -10.96 Meta Materials $7.97 million 3.30 -$398.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Volatility & Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.26%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

