MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MIRA Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -293.51% -229.04% MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,990.49% -285.15% -33.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -$11.98 million -1.22 MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.67 billion $144.11 million -2.85

Analyst Ratings

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MIRA Pharmaceuticals. MIRA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIRA Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6546 19006 45247 942 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.61%. Given MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MIRA Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MIRA Pharmaceuticals rivals beat MIRA Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, its oral pharmaceutical marijuana, MIRA-55, is under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. The company was formerly known as MIRA1a Therapeutics, Inc. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.