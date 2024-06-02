NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAAS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. NaaS Technology has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
