NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 1.2 %

NNVC stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.70. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

