Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $21.58. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 978,919 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JWN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $23,572,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

