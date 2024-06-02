NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.20. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 166,482 shares traded.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.07.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.