NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.20. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 166,482 shares traded.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 526,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

